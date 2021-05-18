DETROIT (AP) — The annual fireworks show in Detroit will stay in the suburbs for a second consecutive year because of COVID-19.
The June 28 show will be broadcast on television from Lake St. Clair Metropark in Harrison Township. The park will be closed to spectators.
“One more year,” said Tony Michaels, president of The Parade Company, which organizes the show.
John Roach, a spokesman for Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, said events like the fireworks show require weeks of planning.
“There was no way to predict COVID conditions months in advance,” he said.
Mask rules have been eased in Michigan as vaccination rates rise. But Detroit’s performance is lagging the statewide figure.
Michaels is pledging to return to downtown Detroit and the Detroit River in 2022.
