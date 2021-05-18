  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    View All Programs
By Bria Brown
Filed Under:Albion, Amtrak, federal approval, infrastructure improvements, Kalamazoo, Michigan, Michigan Department of Transportation, trains

(CBS DETROIT) – Faster Amtrak trains will travel through Michigan after receiving federal approval.

Starting May 25, Amtrak Midwest trains between Kalamazoo and Albion will travel at 110 miles per hour.

READ MORE: Unveiling Ceremony Honors 3 Fallen Detroit Police Officers

This follows infrastructure improvements on train tracks owned by the Michigan Department of Transportation.

READ MORE: Wayne State University Requiring Masks To Be Worn Indoors

Amtrak also announced the return of the Pontiac, Detroit and Chicago Wolverine round trip on July 19.

MORE NEWS: Meijer: Fully Vaccinated Customers No Longer Required To Wear Mask In Stores

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.