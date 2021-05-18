(CBS DETROIT) – Fully vaccinated customers shopping at Meijer no longer have to wear a face mask.
The grocery chain ended its face-covering rule Monday in the wake of new CDC guidelines.
Meijer says its workers will still be required to wear a mask even if they are fully vaccinated.
Trader Joe’s, Costco, Walmart and other stores are also following the new CDC guidelines.
The Kroger Co. is still requiring everyone in its stores to wear a mask or face-covering.
In an emailed statement to the Detroit Free Press, the Michigan Occupational and Safety Health Administration COVID-19 Workplace Safety Director Sean Egan said:
“MIOSHA will soon post updated workplace rules reflecting the CDC’s recent guidance on face masks for fully vaccinated people. Until then, MIOSHA will consider compliance with the MDHHS order as good faith to comply when responding to employee complaints or conducting investigations related to COVID-19.”
