By Bria Brown
Filed Under:cases, coronavirus, covid-19, COVID-19 Vaccine, Michigan, Michigan Department of Health And Human Services

MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 1,271 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 83 deaths Tueday.

The deaths announced Tuesday includes 27 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 878,125 and 18,710 deaths as of May 18.

 

In the state, as of May 14, there has been a total of 755,119 recovered cases of COVID-19.

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.

