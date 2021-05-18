(CBS DETROIT) – As turmoil boils over in the Middle East, President Joe Biden was met with pushback during his trip to the Ford Rouge plant in Dearborn.

“And right now over there in the south end that war criminal Joe Biden is waltzing into Dearborn thinking he can just come in here, walk into the rouge plant, say a few words and leave,” said New Generation For Palestine President Amer Zahr.

Pro-Palestine advocates are calling out President Biden’s support of Israel’s defense against Palestinians in Gaza.

Dearborn is the nation’s highest concentration of Middle Eastern residents and thousands came out in a string of protests Tuesday where a majority gathered at the Dearborn Police Department with a message for the Biden administration.

“So again we are here today to make sure that President Biden knows that the Dearborn community and the Arab-American community and all of Michigan that we are not going to stay silent while he waltzes into our city while saying he is giving unwavering support to the Israeli government,” said Zahr.

Protesters call the Israeli-Palestinian conflict an ethnic cleansing that’s allegedly supported by the American government through funding for weapons.

A move they say is a slap in the face to the Middle-Eastern voters who chose Biden for President.

Two days ago they approved another $735 million in weapon sales to the terrorist Israeli government.

Another rally is planned for Sunday on Detroit’s Riverwalk.

The march is set to start at 1 p.m.

