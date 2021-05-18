(CBS DETROIT) – Despite CDC recommendations, one Michigan University is mandating masks to be worn inside.
Wayne State University says the school has no practical way of differentiating vaccinated and unvaccinated people.
WSU also says it will not require masks to be worn outside of campus buildings.
"We need to operate in a manner that protects the safety of every member of our campus community. Therefore, masks will still be required indoors on Wayne State's campus. Mask wearing outdoors, regardless of vaccination status, will no longer be required. We do ask that people continue to exercise caution and avoid large outdoor gatherings if the vaccination status of all participants is uncertain," said Wayne State University President M. Roy Wilson.
