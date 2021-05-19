(CBS DETROIT)-The City of Detroit giving an update Wednesday to the $240 million dollar water and sewer upgrades that took place over the past 2 years in the city. They also gave details on a brand new massive project taking place at Rouge Park on the city’s far west side.
"We have spend this $240 million dollars replacing more than 66 miles of water main, replacing nearly 1,200 lead service lines when we replaced those when we replaced those water mains," said Palencia Mobley, Detroit Water and Sewerage Deputy Director & Chief Engineer.
Mobley also says, 50 miles of sewer has been replaced and 11 bioretention gardens were installed on Oakman Blvd, all in the past two years. This is all part of the capital improvement program, designed to upgrade the city’s aging infrastructure. Mobley says they are not only fixing issues as they arise, but working to prevent them.
"Initially we would come to a neighborhood based on a number of water main breaks or the number of complaints we had, regarding water in the basement, that's not what we do now," Mobley said.
Mobley says another $200 million dollar construction plan will happen this summer and next year, including the installation of bioretention gardens in the area of Rouge Park in the Far West neighborhood.
From Wednesday’s press conference.
- DWSD completed 116 miles of water main and sewer replacement/lining in 2019-2020
- Nearly 1,200 lead service lines were replaced with 100% resident compliance
- Far West Detroit project to redirect stormwater from the neighborhood through two new green stormwater infrastructure installations in Rouge Park
- More Detroit-based and minority-owned contractors to be engaged with new equity initiative
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.