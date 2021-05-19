MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 1,560 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 31 deaths Wednesday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 879,685 and 18,741 deaths as of May 19.

In the state, as of May 14, there has been a total of 755,119 recovered cases of COVID-19.
