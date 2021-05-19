  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Bria Brown
(CBS DETROIT) – Police are investigating after a couple was found dead inside their home.

It happened Monday afternoon when officers were called to Old Fort Street. Police say family members found the bodies of a 53-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman, WWJ reports.

When the family was unable to reach the couple by phone they went to check on them at the home.

The investigation is ongoing and a cause of death and yet to be released.

Police say there are not looking for any suspects and there is no danger to the community.

