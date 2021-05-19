(CBS DETROIT) – Police are investigating after a couple was found dead inside their home.
It happened Monday afternoon when officers were called to Old Fort Street. Police say family members found the bodies of a 53-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman, WWJ reports.READ MORE: Michigan To Restore Work-Search Rule, Keep $300 Supplement
When the family was unable to reach the couple by phone they went to check on them at the home.
The investigation is ongoing and a cause of death and yet to be released.READ MORE: Child Tax Credit: When Will Parents Get Their First Monthly Check?
Police say there are not looking for any suspects and there is no danger to the community.
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MORE NEWS: Faster Amtrak Trains Will Travel Through Michigan After Receiving Federal Approval