Up To Speed: All The News Updates You Need In One Place
Dr. Oz’s travel expert Brian Kelly explains what a “vaxication” is.
3 hours ago
Michigan To Restore Work-Search Rule, Keep $300 Supplement
Michigan will reinstate a requirement that people receiving unemployment benefits show they are actively searching for work, effective May 30, but has no plan to end a $300 weekly federal supplement going to 816,000 jobless residents.
Police: Couple Found Dead In Brownstown Township Home
Police are investigating after a couple was found dead inside their home.
Faster Amtrak Trains Will Travel Through Michigan After Receiving Federal Approval
This follows infrastructure improvements on train tracks owned by the Michigan Department of Transportation.
Unveiling Ceremony Honors 3 Fallen Detroit Police Officers
The Detroit Police Department is honoring three fallen officers who died over the course of the department's history.
Wayne State University Requiring Masks To Be Worn Indoors
Wayne State University says the school has no practical way of differentiating vaccinated and unvaccinated people.
Meijer: Fully Vaccinated Customers No Longer Required To Wear Mask In Stores
Fully vaccinated customers shopping at Meijer no longer have to wear a face mask.
First Forecast Weather May 19, 2021 (Today)
Chance of showers today.
7 hours ago
First Forecast Weather May 18, 2021 (Tonight)
Mild temperatures overnight.
18 hours ago
Karen Carter, and Other Metro Detroiters Chipped In To Help Salvation Army’s Bed and Bread Radiothon
The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit's 34th annual Bed and Bread Radiothon ended earlier today.
Look For The 2020 Great Conjunction or ‘The Christmas Star’ In The Sky Monday Evening
The Great Conjunction is the one bright spot in 2020—literally! Sometimes referred to as “The Christmas Star”, Saturn and Jupiter will pass very close to one another creating a look of a bright, elongated star.
Baseball Report: Are The White Sox The Best Team In The Majors?
This week's Baseball Report looks at the Chicago White Sox's early-season success, the New York Yankees' COVID outbreak and Albert Pujols' return with the Dodgers.
Preakness Stakes 2021 Preview: Can Medina Spirit Overcome Controversy?
The 146th running of the Preakness Stakes features 10 horses racing for the Triple Crown's second jewel, though the has so far been overshadowed by the Medina Spirit controversy.
Tigers Beat Royals 4-3
Michael Fulmer shut down Kansas City's ninth-inning rally for his second save, and the Detroit Tigers' won 4-3 Thursday to extend the Royals' losing streak to 11 games.
Cabrera Becomes Venezuelan Hit King
Miguel Cabrera drove in two runs and surpassed Omar Vizquel for the most major league hits by a Venezuelan player, leading the Detroit Tigers past the slumping Kansas City Royals 4-2 on Wednesday night.
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
'The Least Wealthy 40% Of Americans Have Zero Wealth': Author Michael Mechanic On Book 'Jackpot'
A new book from Simon & Schuster examines the lives of the extremely rich and the wealth inequality in America.
'We're Pulling Out All The Stops': Jeremy Sisto & Alana De La Garza On CBS' 'FBI'
The stars of "FBI" preview tonight's new episode on CBS and share what it is like to work with Dick Wolf.
Alexander Garfin And Jordan Elsass Say 'The Dominos Will Start To Fall' In Return Of 'Superman And Lois'
It's a bird, it's a plane, it's... the return of Superman And Lois to The CW lineup tonight at 9/8c.
Jeff Bezos Is 'Fascinating' Because Of 'Inspiration, Intimidation, Invention': Author Brad Stone Talks New Book 'Amazon Unbound'
A new book from Simon & Schuster explores the rise of Amazon and how Jeff Bezos became the richest person in the world.
Pernell Walker On Showtime's 'City On A Hill': 'Grace Campbell Is Not All Bad And Not All Good'
The season 2 finale of Showtime's "City on a Hill" is this Sunday and Pernell Walker shares what fans can expect on the series starring Kevin Bacon & Aldis Hodge.
WATCH: Andrew Rannells On Season 3 Of Showtime's 'Black Monday': 'I've Really Learned A Lot From Don Cheadle'
The star of "Black Monday" previews season three and discusses what it is like to work with Don Cheadle.
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
President Biden To Visit Michigan Tuesday
President Joe Biden is expected to visit Michigan this week ahead of Ford's launch.
Ford Production Cuts: Bronco Customers Alerted Of Truck Delays Of Up To 3 Weeks
In a letter to Bronco customers, the automaker said delays would last up to three weeks.
Up To Speed: All The News Updates You Need In One Place
May 19, 2021 at 9:39 am
May 19, 2021 at 9:39 am
Filed Under:
CDC mask guidelines
,
Dr Oz
,
Frank Collins
,
travel expert Brian Kelly
,
vaxication
Dr. Oz’s travel expert Brian Kelly explains what a “vaxication” is.
Watch
THE DR. OZ SHOW
, weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 62.
