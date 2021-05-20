(CBS DETROIT) – One Michigan college is the first in the state to mandate the coronavirus vaccine.
Albion college says all students and staff returning to campus must be vaccinated by the fall semester.
The school says it plans to hold in-person classes to full capacity this fall.
Albion also says medical and religious exemptions will be accepted.
