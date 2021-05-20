(CBS DETROIT) – The final stage of removing the eastbound M-8 (Davison Freeway) fly-over ramp to northbound I-75 is scheduled to take place this weekend in Detroit.
Crews will close northbound I-75 from I-94 to M-8 from 9 p.m. on Friday, May 21, to 5 a.m. on Monday, May 24.
During this closure, northbound I-75 traffic will be detoured to westbound I-94, then northbound M-10 (Lodge Freeway) to eastbound M-102 (Eight Mile Road) back to northbound I-75.
The McNichols Road and 7 Mile Road entrance ramps to northbound I-75 will be available for local traffic.
Replacing this ramp is part of extensive bridge repair on 12 structures over I-75 between Meade Avenue and 7 Mile Road.
During active work, two lanes of I-75 will be open in each direction between 8 Mile Road and Meade Avenue.
The project includes repairing the structures at the I-75/M-8 interchange that will result in ramp closures throughout the season. The eastbound M-8 ramp to northbound I-75 will be closed for the duration of the project.
All work on this project is expected to be completed in November.
