MULLIKEN, Mich. (AP) — A man suspected of driving a stolen pickup truck was fatally shot Wednesday by a sheriff’s deputy, west of Lansing, state police said.
The shooting involved an Ionia County officer but occurred just over the county line in Mulliken in Eaton County, about 25 miles from Lansing.
“There was a traffic stop with a stolen vehicle,” state police Lt. Brian Oleksyk said. “There was some sort of collision and there was a shooting.”
No other details about the incident were immediately released.
A window was broken on a porch at a nearby home, possibly because of gunfire, owner Abby Staley said.
"Heard a crash and then a bunch of pops, gunshots," Staley told WOOD-TV. "Again, not normal around here. … I'm kind blank at this moment, you know. It's overwhelming."
