MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 1,372 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 74 deaths Wednesday.
The deaths announced Thursday includes 61 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 881,057 and 18,815 deaths as of May 20.

In the state, as of May 14, there has been a total of 755,119 recovered cases of COVID-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
