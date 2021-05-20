(CBS DETROIT) – With the uncertainty of when business would return to normal operations, Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts took the initiative to build an outdoor amphitheater that would allow for events to occur safely.
The Music Hall Amphitheater is a collaboration between the Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts and 3FiftyTerrace. It is located in the parking lot next to the Music Hall building on Madison Avenue.
Equipt with a full-size stage for artists, the venue will be able to accommodate outdoor concerts, comedy shows, fundraisers, and other events for up to 1,000 patrons.
They are hoping to make Detroit’s theater district more eye-catching with the outdoor amphitheater.
Music Hall Director, Vince Paul, told the Detroit Free Press that, "This is a very colorful space — greens, blues, reds, oranges, purples. We hope it helps reinforce a new color palette for Detroit, where the future (aesthetic) is colorful and vibrant. An amphitheater located among the skyscrapers is unusual on a national level."
They will begin their summer event season with an invite-only concert featuring Marvin Gaye’s music on May 21, the 50-year anniversary of the “What’s Going On” album release.
This celebration will be a part of the Music Hall’s annual fundraiser that supports its youth education programs and events throughout the year.
Visit the Music Hall website to see the events schedule and to inquire about renting the outdoor amphitheater space for your own event.
