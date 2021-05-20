LIVE AT 11:30 A.M.Governor Whitmer To Provide Update On State’s Response To COVID-19
By Sara Powers
(CBS DETROIT) – MDOT announced that M-39 (Southfield Freeway) will be closed at US-12 (Michigan Avenue) this weekend for surface coating.

 

COUNTY:
Wayne

 

ROADWAY:
M-39 (Southfield Freeway)

 

CLOSURE START DATE:
Saturday, May 22, 2021
6 a.m.

REOPEN DATE:
Sunday, May 23, 2021
8 p.m.

 

Northbound and southbound M-39 traffic will be detoured to the service drives to allows access to US-12 (Michigan Avenue).

Surface coating the new concrete barrier walls, piers, and columns will preserve the durability of these structures.

