(CBS DETROIT) – MDOT announced that M-39 (Southfield Freeway) will be closed at US-12 (Michigan Avenue) this weekend for surface coating.
COUNTY:
Wayne
ROADWAY:
M-39 (Southfield Freeway)
CLOSURE START DATE:
Saturday, May 22, 2021
6 a.m.
REOPEN DATE:
Sunday, May 23, 2021
8 p.m.
Northbound and southbound M-39 traffic will be detoured to the service drives to allows access to US-12 (Michigan Avenue).
Surface coating the new concrete barrier walls, piers, and columns will preserve the durability of these structures.
