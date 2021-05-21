(CBS DETROIT) – Attorney General Dana Nessel reissued her consumer alert warning Michiganders to be aware of scam calls claiming to be from state and local health departments.
"Bad actors have taken advantage of this pandemic at every turn – this is no different," Nessel said. "Be wary of unsolicited calls claiming to be from a state or local health department or vaccination clinics. State and local health departments will never call you with threats or unrealistic demands that include asking you to hand over information like your social security number, birth date, or address."
Attorney General Nessel says to hang up if they claim to be from a government agency or vaccination clinic and:
- request personal information;
- make threats;
- demand you get vaccinated; or
- ask if you are vaccinated or where you received your vaccination.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says if an individual thinks a call may be a scam, they should write down the name and number of the person who called them and then reach out to their local health department to confirm the legitimacy of the call.
Calls from the state contact tracing team will come from 866-806-3447 or MI COVID HELP, and they will never ask for social security numbers, payment, or immigration status.MORE NEWS: Albion College Mandates COVID-19 Vaccinations For Fall Semester
