(CBS DETROIT) – Carbon monoxide (CO) is an invisible, odorless, colorless gas created when fuels such as gasoline, wood, coal, natural gas, propane, oil, and methane burn incompletely and is harmful when breathed in.

The Farmington Hills Fire Department partnered with the local branch of Michigan Schools and Government Credit Union (MSGCU) and MI Prevention to give a limited number of carbon monoxide alarms to Farmington Hills residents for free.

“This wouldn’t be possible without the generous donation from Michigan Schools and Government Credit Union in addition to the relationships created with MI Prevention and the State Fire Marshal,” said Farmington Hills Fire Marshal Jason Baloga. “The State Fire Marshal and MI Prevention secured a reduced price for the bulk order of CO alarms through Home Depot, which allowed Michigan Schools and Government Credit Union to maximize their donation.”

Baloga also says that the State Fire Marshal and MI Prevention secured a bulk order of CO alarms at a reduced price through Home Depot, which allowed for MSGCU to maximize their donation.

“MSGCU is an organization built upon the philosophy of people helping people,” said Ann Jones, Vice President of Marketing and Business Development. “MSGCU is proud to support the Farmington Hills Fire Department in their endeavor to provide carbon monoxide alarms to community members in need.”

Farmington Hills Fire Chief Jon Unruh expressed his gratitude for the partnership, “The Farmington Hills Fire Department is constantly striving to provide the highest level of service to its residents. Our exemplary customer service couldn’t be accomplished without the collaboration from our local and state partners.”

The Farmington Hills Fire Department suggests that carbon monoxide detectors are placed in a central location outside of sleeping areas, on every floor of the home.

Other areas may be required by applicable laws, codes, or standards.

Quantities are limited, so if you are a Farmington Hills resident in need of a CO alarm, contact the Farmington Hills Fire Department at 248-871-2800, and firefighters will install the alarm for you.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.