“Destiny’s Child” Singer Michelle Williams Speaks About Depression And Battle To Break The Stigma Around Mental Illness
Singer Michelle Williams opens up to Dr. Oz about how the other members of “Destiny’s Child” reacted when they found out she was struggling with depression.
40 minutes ago
AG Nessel Reissues Alert On Scam Calls Claiming To Be From Health Department
Attorney General Dana Nessel reissued her consumer alert warning Michiganders to be aware of scam calls claiming to be from state and local health departments.
Michigan Matters: Pandemic’s Grip Loosens, Leaders Rally Against Asian Hate Crimes
Nearly 14 months after it began, the pandemic’s grip is finally loosening as Elizabeth Hertel, Director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, talked about with Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain on “Michigan Matters” airing 7:30 am Sunday on CBS 62.
McDonald’s Employees In Detroit, Other Cities Demand Pay Increase
McDonald's employees in several cities, including Detroit, are demanding the company to increase its minimum wage.
Albion College Mandates COVID-19 Vaccinations For Fall Semester
One Michigan college is the first in the state to mandate the coronavirus vaccine.
Utica Teacher Of The Year Awarded New Car
A Utica Community Schools teacher was hit with a major surprise on Thursday for his dedication to the classroom.
Michigan Man Accused Of Killing Pedestrian Will Spend 6 Years In Prison
A Michigan man charged with causing the death of a pedestrian in Fargo will spend six years in prison after pleading guilty to vehicular manslaughter and failing to report a fatal accident.
First Forecast Weather May 21, 2021 (Today)
HOT Today.
6 hours ago
First Forecast Weather May 20, 2021 (Tonight)
Mild temperatures overnight.
16 hours ago
Karen Carter, and Other Metro Detroiters Chipped In To Help Salvation Army’s Bed and Bread Radiothon
The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit's 34th annual Bed and Bread Radiothon ended earlier today.
Look For The 2020 Great Conjunction or ‘The Christmas Star’ In The Sky Monday Evening
The Great Conjunction is the one bright spot in 2020—literally! Sometimes referred to as “The Christmas Star”, Saturn and Jupiter will pass very close to one another creating a look of a bright, elongated star.
Latest Sports
PGA Championship Preview: 'It's The Toughest Wind In Golf,' Says Nick Faldo About Ocean Course At Kiawah Island
The PGA Championship, set for the Ocean Course At Kiawah Island, brings together the PGA Tour's top talent on a course that will challenge them.
Baseball Report: Are The White Sox The Best Team In The Majors?
This week's Baseball Report looks at the Chicago White Sox's early-season success, the New York Yankees' COVID outbreak and Albert Pujols' return with the Dodgers.
Preakness Stakes 2021 Preview: Can Medina Spirit Overcome Controversy?
The 146th running of the Preakness Stakes features 10 horses racing for the Triple Crown's second jewel, though the has so far been overshadowed by the Medina Spirit controversy.
Tigers Beat Royals 4-3
Michael Fulmer shut down Kansas City's ninth-inning rally for his second save, and the Detroit Tigers' won 4-3 Thursday to extend the Royals' losing streak to 11 games.
'I've Been Craving A Character Like This Where I Can Be Myself': Jacob Latimore On Season 4 Of Showtime's 'The Chi'
The star of "The Chi" on Showtime previews what fans can expect in season four of the hit series from Lena Waithe.
Superstar Racing Experience: Greg Biffle Says He's Excited To Get Back To Grassroots Racing In Series
Biffle, along with Scott Speed and Scott Bloomquist, were added to the driver lineup for the SRX series and all three are ready to take on the kind of tracks they grew up on this summer on CBS.
'It Is Part Murder Mystery & Part Romance': Casey Wilson & Paul Scheer Preview Season 3 Of Showtime's 'Black Monday'
Need a new TV show to watch? Casey Wilson and Paul Scheer make the pitch for why it should be Black Monday. 📺
CBS Releases 2021 Fall Lineup Highlighted By New Seasons Of 'Young Sheldon' And 'NCIS'
The new schedule includes four new dramas, two new comedies, special event programming, and 22 returning series.
'The Least Wealthy 40% Of Americans Have Zero Wealth': Author Michael Mechanic On Book 'Jackpot'
A new book from Simon & Schuster examines the lives of the extremely rich and the wealth inequality in America.
'We're Pulling Out All The Stops': Jeremy Sisto & Alana De La Garza On CBS' 'FBI'
The stars of "FBI" preview tonight's new episode on CBS and share what it is like to work with Dick Wolf.
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
President Biden To Visit Michigan Tuesday
President Joe Biden is expected to visit Michigan this week ahead of Ford's launch.
Ford Production Cuts: Bronco Customers Alerted Of Truck Delays Of Up To 3 Weeks
In a letter to Bronco customers, the automaker said delays would last up to three weeks.
Half Their Weight: Couples Who Lost Half Of Themselves…In A Good Way
May 21, 2021 at 9:36 am
Filed Under:
Dr Oz
,
Frank Collins
,
Half Their Weight
,
major weight loss
,
transformations
One couple tells Dr. Oz how their lives have changed since their major weight loss.
Watch
THE DR. OZ SHOW
, weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 62.
