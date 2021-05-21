  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Bria Brown
(CBS DETROIT) – Less than a day after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a new re-opening plan, Michigan’s health department asks people to keep masking up in certain indoor areas.

The department recommends students and staff still wear a mask in classrooms, regardless of whether they are vaccinated.
This comes as Detroit Public Schools plan a return to the classroom on Monday.

MDHHS also recommends masks in nursing homes, hospitals, jails, and homeless shelters.

Those fully vaccinated aren’t required to wear a mask under the current order.

Michigan’s broad mask order ends July 1.

