By Bria Brown
COVID-19 Vaccine, Meijer, Michigan, vaccine incentive

(CBS DETROIT) – Meijer now offers a $10 coupon if you get vaccinated at any of its locations.

The coupon is good for any purchase as long as you get your second dose at a Meijer location.

Those who get their second dose at another provider can still get a $10 coupon, only good on purchases over $50.

It’s the latest move as companies promote getting the COVID vaccine.

