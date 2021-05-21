MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 1,132 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 38 deaths Friday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 882,189 and 18,853 deaths as of May 21.READ MORE: Michigan Tax Revenues Are $3.5B Higher Than Past Estimate
READ MORE: The Brand New Amphitheater Outside Detroit's Music Hall Kicks Off Friday
In the state, as of May 14, there has been a total of 755,119 recovered cases of COVID-19.MORE NEWS: MDHHS Recommends Students, Staff Wear Masks In Classrooms Regardless Of Vaccination Status
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.