By Bria Brown
Filed Under:coronavirus, covid-19, cumulative data, Michigan

MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 1,132 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 38 deaths Friday.

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 882,189 and 18,853 deaths as of May 21.

In the state, as of May 14, there has been a total of 755,119 recovered cases of COVID-19.

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.

