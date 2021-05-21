(CBS DETROIT) – Starting the week of May 24, the Oakland County Health Divison will expand upon its current efforts and offer school-based and community vaccination clinics, to ensure that residents have access to vaccines near their homes.
Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter said, "By holding pop-up clinics within minutes of your home and among your neighbors, we're hoping to attract residents who may not have felt comfortable driving a long way to larger clinics. Plus, now that residents 12 and up are eligible for the vaccine, we want to make it easy for kids and their parents or guardians to get vaccinated.
The Health Division will host vaccine clinics in Commerce, Highland, Milford, and White Lake townships the week of May 24 and will host clinics in other areas of Oakland County in the following weeks.
The schedule for the pop-up clinics includes the following:
- Week of May 24: Commerce, Highland, Milford, and White Lake Townships
- Week of June 1: Pontiac area
- Week of June 7: Southeast Oakland area
- Week of June 14: Brandon, Groveland, Rose, and Springfield Townships
- Week of June 21: South Lyon/Lyon Township area
Hazel Park Schools will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Hazel Park High School for students in the surrounding area on Saturday, May 22, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It is free and by appointment only. Individuals can make appointments for the clinic at https://www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19/.
They will also provide free transportation to the clinic for Ferndale and Hazel Park residents. To inquire about free transportation, call 248-658-5216.
Other school districts will also host free COVID-19 vaccination clinics for students and families in their surrounding areas. The clinics will be by appointment and walk-up from 3-7 p.m. on the following days:
- Huron Valley Schools will host at Oak Valley Middle School, 4200 White Oak Trail in Commerce Twp., on May 26.
- Troy School District will host at Athens High School, 4300 John R. Rd. in Troy, on May 27.
- Brandon School District will host at Brandon Middle School, 609 S. Ortonville Rd. in Ortonville, on June 3.
For more information about the vaccination clinics visit, https://oaklandcountyvaccine.com.
