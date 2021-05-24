Dr. Oz learns how to make a crave-worthy breakfast burrito using only a microwave.

Menu
Michigan Welcome Centers To Reopen Memorial Day Weekend
In accordance with the Face Mask and Gathering Order issued on May 15, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will reopen tourist information services at all Michigan Welcome Centers. Katie Johnston reports.
1 hour ago
Missed Gov. Whitmer's Press Conference? Here's Her Update On The State's Response To COVID-19
Governor Gretchen Whitmer held a press conference providing updates on the State's response to COVID-19.
UP District Offers Free College Housing To Summer Teachers
A school district in the Upper Peninsula is looking for summer teachers who could be enticed by Lake Superior, small-town living — and free lodging in a college dorm.
Former MSU Player Keith Appling Arrested By MSP In Connection To Detroit Fatal Shooting
A former Michigan State University basketball player was arrested Monday by Michigan State Police in connection to a fatal shooting in Detroit.
Michigan Welcome Centers To Reopen Memorial Day Weekend
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will reopen tourist information services at all Michigan Welcome Centers on Friday, May 28.
Governor Whitmer Apologizes For Social Distancing Blunder
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer apologized after apparently violating state-mandated social distancing guidelines at an East Lansing bar and grill.
Police Investigating Multiple Non-Fatal Shootings Across Detroit
Police are investigating three separate non-fatal shootings that happened within about three hours across the city of Detroit.
First Forecast Today- May 24, 2021
First Forecast
9 hours ago
First Forecast Weather April 25, 2021 (Today)
AM clouds then mostly sunny but cool https://detroit.cbslocal.com/category/weather/
29 days ago
Karen Carter, and Other Metro Detroiters Chipped In To Help Salvation Army’s Bed and Bread Radiothon
The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit's 34th annual Bed and Bread Radiothon ended earlier today.
Look For The 2020 Great Conjunction or ‘The Christmas Star’ In The Sky Monday Evening
The Great Conjunction is the one bright spot in 2020—literally! Sometimes referred to as “The Christmas Star”, Saturn and Jupiter will pass very close to one another creating a look of a bright, elongated star.
Chase Elliott Takes NASCAR Cup Debut In Austin
Chase Elliott managed the slipping and sliding, the standing water, and the poor visibility that made it hard for drivers to see just a few feet in front of them.
PGA Championship Preview: 'It's The Toughest Wind In Golf,' Says Nick Faldo About Ocean Course At Kiawah Island
The PGA Championship, set for the Ocean Course At Kiawah Island, brings together the PGA Tour's top talent on a course that will challenge them.
Baseball Report: Are The White Sox The Best Team In The Majors?
This week's Baseball Report looks at the Chicago White Sox's early-season success, the New York Yankees' COVID outbreak and Albert Pujols' return with the Dodgers.
Preakness Stakes 2021 Preview: Can Medina Spirit Overcome Controversy?
The 146th running of the Preakness Stakes features 10 horses racing for the Triple Crown's second jewel, though the has so far been overshadowed by the Medina Spirit controversy.
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' Returns To Ed Sullivan Theater With Fully Vaccinated Audience June 14
Stephen Colbert is returning to the iconic Ed Sullivan Theater with a full audience on June 14. 🎉🎉🎉
'Don Cheadle Is A True Actor In Every Sense Of The Word': Casey Wilson & Paul Scheer Preview Season 3 Of Showtime's 'Black Monday'
Need a new TV show to watch? Casey Wilson and Paul Scheer make the pitch for why it should be Black Monday. 📺
WATCH: Robert & Michelle King On 'The Bite,' 'The Good Fight' & 'Evil'
The husband & wife discuss their new show starring Taylor Schilling and how they've created several successful TV shows from "The Good Fight" to Evil." 📺
'You Will See A Different Dynamic From Emmett This Year': Jacob Latimore On Season 4 Of Showtime's 'The Chi'
The star of "The Chi" on Showtime previews what fans can expect in season four of the hit series from Lena Waithe.
'The Chickens Come Home To Roost': Lorraine Toussaint Discusses 'The Equalizer' Season Finale
Lorraine Toussaint discusses her role as Aunt Vi on 'The Equalizer,' working with Queen Latifah and more.
'Eye On Culture: The Jewish Experience' Comes To CBS News In Recognition Of Jewish American Heritage Month
In recognition of Jewish American Heritage Month, CBS News is featuring original reporting on the Jewish American experience across all platforms and stations.
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
President Biden To Visit Michigan Tuesday
President Joe Biden is expected to visit Michigan this week ahead of Ford's launch.
Ford Production Cuts: Bronco Customers Alerted Of Truck Delays Of Up To 3 Weeks
In a letter to Bronco customers, the automaker said delays would last up to three weeks.
Dr. Oz Learns How To Make A Crave-Worthy Breakfast Burrito Using Only A Microwave
May 24, 2021 at 10:00 am
Dr. Oz learns how to make a crave-worthy breakfast burrito using only a microwave.
Watch
THE DR. OZ SHOW
, weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 62.
