(CBS DETROIT) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a package bill into law on Monday making it easier for distillers and retailers to distribute and sell mixed spirit drinks.
Whitmer’s administration stated canned cocktails represent a growing part of the spirits industry and the bill will allow for an expanded array of canned cocktails to be sold in Michigan.
Previously, canned cocktails were capped at 10 percent alcohol by volume.
These bills will allow for private wholesalers — often distilleries based in Michigan — to distribute canned cocktails up to 13.5 percent alcohol by volume.
"This is a great example of bipartisan legislation that will create jobs and help our small businesses grow, and shows what we can do when we work together," said Whitmer. "Distillers are a growing industry in Michigan, and these bills make it easier for distillers to distribute their products. These bills will make canned mixed spirits more affordable and accessible, creating jobs and helping Michigan small businesses."
