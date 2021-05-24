(CBS DETROIT) – Macomb Mall is hosting a job fair from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25. It will feature more than 30 businesses looking to fulfill nearly 200 full-time and part-time positions.
They will be looking to hire people for various jobs, including management positions, supervisory positions, beauty specialists, customer service experts, loss prevention professionals, crafters and framers, food service workers and bakers, jewelers, sales associates, housekeeping, and security officers.
Individuals interested in the job fair can visit Macomb Mall on May 25 and look for the special “NOW HIRING” job fair sign in participating storefront windows.
Candidates can scan the QR code on the sign, which will bring them to Macomb Mall’s web page listing available positions.
For many of the positions, candidates can link directly to an online application and apply right from their smartphone.
Select retailers may have hiring tables or staff at their entrances to greet and engage interested applicants, conduct onsite interviews, or schedule an interview.
To apply online, candidates can visit the Macomb Mall’s website employment page to look for and apply for current job openings. Positions are added to the website daily.
For more details visit, https://shopmacombmall.com/events.
