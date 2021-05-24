(CBS DETROIT) – In accordance with the Face Mask and Gathering Order issued on May 15, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will reopen tourist information services at all Michigan Welcome Centers.

The Welcome Center tourist services will resume on Friday, May 28, with the necessary safety protocols being followed.

Since more than 55 percent of eligible Michiganders had received at least one dose by May 10, businesses are allowed to resume in-person work starting May 24, according to Governor Whitmer’s “MI Vacc to Normal Plan.”

“MDOT Welcome Centers play a key role in highlighting all Michigan has to offer both to in-state and out-of-state travelers,” State Transportation Director Paul Ajegba said. “Our knowledgeable Welcome Center staff have a wealth of Pure Michigan information to help travelers find the destinations, events, and activities they’re looking for.”

The American Automobile Association (AAA) forecasts more than 1 million Michigan residents will take a trip over the Memorial Day weekend, a nearly 57 percent increase from last year.

High-volume welcome centers are continuing to offer free COVID-19 testing. These welcome centers include:

Dundee (Monroe County) on northbound US-23

Coldwater (Branch County) on northbound I-69

New Buffalo (Berrien County) on eastbound I-94

Monroe (Monroe County) on northbound I-75

“Pure Michigan is ready and eager to welcome back visitors and help drive Michigan’s recovery by promoting safe travel across the state,” said Dave Lorenz, vice president of Travel Michigan, part of the Michigan Economic Development Corp. “Our Welcome Centers play a critical role in ensuring a positive ‘first impression’ visitor experience, and the safe reopening of the Welcome Centers is great news for the industry.”

For more information on Michigan welcome centers, visit the MDOT website and view the map of the rest areas and welcome centers.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.