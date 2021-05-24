  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AM25 Words or Less
    09:30 AM25 Words or Less
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Dr Oz, Eggplant, Frank Collins, Microwave Tricks & Meals

Dr. Oz challenges his master chef to cook a perfect eggplant in the microwave.

 

 

Watch THE DR. OZ SHOW, weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 62.