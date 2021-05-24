Menu
Microwave Masters Reveal The Best Microwave Tricks & Meals Of All Time
Dr. Oz challenges his master chef to cook a perfect eggplant in the microwave.
45 minutes ago
Michigan Matters: Pandemic’s Grip Loosens, Leaders Rally Against Asian Hate Crimes
Nearly 14 months after it began, the pandemic’s grip is finally loosening as Elizabeth Hertel, Director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, talked about with Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain on “Michigan Matters” airing 7:30 am Sunday on CBS 62.
A Different Kind Of Horse Power For Detroit
Horses Teach Children Perseverance, Empathy, Responsible Risk Taking, Confidence And Self Control.
Wayne County Prosecutor: No Charges Will Be Filed In Death Of Priscilla Slater At Harper Woods Jail
The 38-year-old was found dead in Harper Woods jail last June.
Meijer Offering $10 Coupon If You Get Vaccinated At Any Of Its Locations
The coupon is good for any purchase as long as you get your second dose at a Meijer location.
University Of Michigan Pledges Steep Carbon Emission Cuts
The University of Michigan announced a plan Thursday to reduce carbon emissions from its campuses while compensating for future releases by preventing them elsewhere or removing the planet-warming gas from the atmosphere.
Michigan Tax Revenues Are $3.5B Higher Than Past Estimate
Michigan's main funds will take in an estimated $3.5 billion more in taxes than previously forecast thanks to increased consumer spending of federal stimulus checks and other coronavirus relief funds, state officials said Friday.
First Forecast Today- May 24, 2021
First Forecast
4 hours ago
First Forecast Weather April 25, 2021 (Today)
AM clouds then mostly sunny but cool https://detroit.cbslocal.com/category/weather/
29 days ago
Weather Stories
Karen Carter, and Other Metro Detroiters Chipped In To Help Salvation Army’s Bed and Bread Radiothon
The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit's 34th annual Bed and Bread Radiothon ended earlier today.
Look For The 2020 Great Conjunction or ‘The Christmas Star’ In The Sky Monday Evening
The Great Conjunction is the one bright spot in 2020—literally! Sometimes referred to as “The Christmas Star”, Saturn and Jupiter will pass very close to one another creating a look of a bright, elongated star.
Latest Sports
PGA Championship Preview: 'It's The Toughest Wind In Golf,' Says Nick Faldo About Ocean Course At Kiawah Island
The PGA Championship, set for the Ocean Course At Kiawah Island, brings together the PGA Tour's top talent on a course that will challenge them.
Baseball Report: Are The White Sox The Best Team In The Majors?
This week's Baseball Report looks at the Chicago White Sox's early-season success, the New York Yankees' COVID outbreak and Albert Pujols' return with the Dodgers.
Preakness Stakes 2021 Preview: Can Medina Spirit Overcome Controversy?
The 146th running of the Preakness Stakes features 10 horses racing for the Triple Crown's second jewel, though the has so far been overshadowed by the Medina Spirit controversy.
Tigers Beat Royals 4-3
Michael Fulmer shut down Kansas City's ninth-inning rally for his second save, and the Detroit Tigers' won 4-3 Thursday to extend the Royals' losing streak to 11 games.
CBS+
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
'The Chickens Come Home To Roost': Lorraine Toussaint Discusses 'The Equalizer' Season Finale
Lorraine Toussaint discusses her role as Aunt Vi on 'The Equalizer,' working with Queen Latifah and more.
'Eye On Culture: The Jewish Experience' Comes To CBS News In Recognition Of Jewish American Heritage Month
In recognition of Jewish American Heritage Month, CBS News is featuring original reporting on the Jewish American experience across all platforms and stations.
WATCH: Robert & Michelle King On 'The Bite,' 'The Good Fight' & 'Evil'
The husband & wife discuss their new show starring Taylor Schilling and how they've created several successful TV shows from "The Good Fight" to Evil." 📺
WATCH: Preview 'NCIS: New Orleans' Series Finale Airing Tonight On CBS
The much anticipated series finale of NCIS: New Orleans comes to CBS and Paramount+ tonight at 10:00PM ET/PT.
'I've Been Craving A Character Like This Where I Can Be Myself': Jacob Latimore On Season 4 Of Showtime's 'The Chi'
The star of "The Chi" on Showtime previews what fans can expect in season four of the hit series from Lena Waithe.
Superstar Racing Experience: Greg Biffle Says He's Excited To Get Back To Grassroots Racing In Series
Biffle, along with Scott Speed and Scott Bloomquist, were added to the driver lineup for the SRX series and all three are ready to take on the kind of tracks they grew up on this summer on CBS.
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
President Biden To Visit Michigan Tuesday
President Joe Biden is expected to visit Michigan this week ahead of Ford's launch.
Ford Production Cuts: Bronco Customers Alerted Of Truck Delays Of Up To 3 Weeks
In a letter to Bronco customers, the automaker said delays would last up to three weeks.
May 24, 2021 at 8:41 am
Filed Under:
Dr Oz
,
Eggplant
,
Frank Collins
,
Microwave Tricks & Meals
