(CBS DETROIT) – Pfizer and AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccines were found to be highly effective against new coronavirus variants.
This includes variants found in India and England.READ MORE: Cedar Point Says It Will Close On Select Days In June Due To Staff Shortage
Pfizer’s vaccine was at least 88 percent effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 cases.READ MORE: In-Person Class Returns For DPSCD Students
AstraZeneca’s shots were 60 percent effective against the variant found in India.
Data shows getting both shots was vital because effectiveness was 50 percent or less after just one dose.MORE NEWS: More Than 30 New Coronavirus Outbreaks Reported In Michigan Schools
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.