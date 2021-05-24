(CBS DETROIT) – Police are investigating three separate non-fatal shootings that happened within about three hours across the city of Detroit.

The first shooting happened at 12:20 a.m. on Sunday in the 2400 block of Honorah Street. It’s reported a 26-year-old man was attending a party when an uninvited 29-year-old suspect arrived at the location and fired multiple gunshots at the 26-year-old man, striking him.

The shooting suspect was then assaulted by multiple individuals at the party as they attempted to disarm him.

Both men were transported by first responders to a local hospital for treatment. The 26-year-old man was listed in stable condition and the 29-year-old suspect was listed in temporary serious condition.

Police say the 29-year-old man was later arrested and three firearms were recovered from the scene and this incident is actively being investigated.

The second shooting happened at 1:05 a.m. in the 600 block of Harmon and injured two men. A 25-year-old man reported he was standing on the porch when was shot by an unknown suspect. A 27-year-old man also reported he was sitting in a Chevrolet Equinox when he was shot by an unknown suspect. Both of the men were privately transported to a local hospital where they were listed in stable condition.

Police say the third shooting happened on W. Outer Drive and Kendall at 3:15 a.m. when a 43-year-old man reported he was walking when he was shot by an unknown suspect.

He was transported to a local hospital and listed in temporary serious condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about these shootings is asked to contact Detroit Police at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Police say this is preliminary information and subject to change upon further investigation.

