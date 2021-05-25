(CBS DETROIT) – In 2019, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services estimated that over 9,000 Michigan women would be diagnosed with breast cancer over the course of the year.
The Pink Fund, founded by breast cancer survivor Molly MacDonald, is a local nonprofit that provides between $60,000 and $85,000 in financial assistance to breast cancer patients each month.
MacDonald was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005 and found herself facing financial burdens due to her cancer treatments.
"It was from my own personal experience with breast cancer that I realized how badly an organization like this was needed," said Molly MacDonald, founder of The Pink Fund. "I've met so many incredible women over the years who suffer from financial hardship while undergoing treatment. Not only are these women fighting to stay alive, but they are fighting to stay afloat."
The organization just announced that the 2021 applications to receive financial assistance have opened.
They plan to distribute $250,000 to qualifying breast cancer patients throughout Michigan. Individuals who qualify could receive up to $3,000 over 90 days for non-medical expenses ranging from housing, transportation, utilities, and insurance.
Patients applying for support from The Pink Fund must currently be in treatment for breast cancer. For more information on applying for financial assistance from The Pink Fund, visit here.
