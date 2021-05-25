  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
By Bria Brown
Filed Under:Beaumont Health, coronavirus, hsopital, Michigan, Michigan Medicine, restrictions, visitors

(CBS DETROIT) – Beaumont Health and Michigan Medicine are easing visitor rules.

Regardless of vaccination status, Beaumont Health will now allow for one visitor per patient each day starting at 8 a.m. at its hospitals.

READ MORE: City Of Saginaw To Resume Water Shutoffs Halted By Pandemic

Some visitor restrictions for Michigan Medicine have been lifted for adult patients. Between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. starting Wednesday, Michigan Medicine will allow one visitor each day. In its emergency rooms and for clinic appointments adults will be allowed one visitor according to the Detroit News.

READ MORE: Michigan Reports 739 New COVID-19 Cases, 66 Deaths

However, COVID patients will not be allowed visitors at Beaumont Health or Michigan Medicine. COVID patients will only allow visitors in end-of-life circumstances.

Both hospitals are requiring visitors to wear a mask at all times while covering their nose and mouth. According to hospital officials, those who refuse will not be allowed to enter the hospitals.

MORE NEWS: Michigan Science Center Brings Traveling Science Program Back To Metro Detroit

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.