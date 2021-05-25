  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Bria Brown
(CBS DETROIT) – The First Lady of the United States is scheduled to visit Grand Rapids on Thursday.

Dr. Jill Biden will visit a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Grand Rapids Community College.

The visit aims to highlight the administration’s partnership between pharmacy chains and community colleges.

This follows President Joe Biden’s visit to Dearborn last week for Ford’s electric vehicle reveal.

