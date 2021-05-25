(CBS DETROIT) – The city of Farmington Hills announces that the annual ART on the GRAND street fair is back to celebrate its 12th anniversary.
It will take place on June 5 and 6, along Grand River Avenue, between Farmington Road and Grove Street.
The street fair will feature free admission and an array of high-quality art in a variety of price ranges and disciplines, including ceramics, jewelry, painting, photography, wood, wearable art, glass, leather, sculpture, and more.
In 2020, the art fair was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they are returning this year, following the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) guidelines. Modifications that patrons should take note of include:
- 25% reduction in artist booths to allow for social distancing
- To keep shopper traffic flowing, arrow signs will guide pedestrians down Grand River in the same directional pattern as car traffic (stay to the right).
- Although MDHHS has lifted the mask mandate at outdoor events, some artists may ask patrons to wear masks inside their booths.
- MDHHS recommends that individuals who are not yet fully vaccinated continue to wear face masks while in crowded spaces outdoors and practice social distancing.
KIDS ART ALLEY also returns this year, featuring young local artists in grades 6 through 12 who will be on hand to talk about and sell their own creations. It is located within the fair next to Sunflour Bakehaus.
ART on the GRAND Street Fair Hours
- June 5 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m (Note: Patrons are also able to visit the weekly Farmington Farmers & Artisans Market, which occurs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Riley Park on Saturdays)
- June 6 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m
For more information about the event and to see a sample of each artist's work visit, https://www.artonthegrand.com.
