(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit police are investigating after a man was discovered fatally shot.
Police say it happened Monday at 7:50 p.m. on Burlingame Street and Hamilton Avenue.
The 38-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.
This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit police at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP.
