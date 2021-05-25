  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMThe Dr. Oz Show
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    View All Programs
By Bria Brown
Filed Under:detroit police, fatally shot, man discovered, Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit police are investigating after a man was discovered fatally shot.

Police say it happened Monday at 7:50 p.m. on Burlingame Street and Hamilton Avenue.

READ MORE: Stimulus Check Latest: Is A Fourth Relief Payment Coming?

The 38-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

READ MORE: Police in SW Michigan Taking New Look At Teen's '91 Death

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit police at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP.

MORE NEWS: Should You Invest In Dogecoin? Expert Suggests Keeping Away From Controversial Cryptocurrency Market

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.