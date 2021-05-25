(CBS DETROIT) – With support from Aramco Americas, the Michigan Science Center (MiSci) brings back its popular Traveling Science Program.

Starting June 1, MiSci will take online requests for reservations for this program and other engaging science workshops, group presentations, and interactive experiences.

The Aramco Traveling Science Program launches at MiSci on Saturday, June 5, from 10 a.m. to noon.

MiSci has been running this program since 2012 but halted it in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, this outdoor program returns, following safety protocols, and will bring high-energy, hands-on STEM experiences to libraries, community centers, and schools across Michigan.

“Aramco Americas is helping our team get back on the road this summer, providing inspirational, educational experiences to children and families across Michigan,” said Christian Greer, president and CEO of the Michigan Science Center. “It’s important to find ways to inspire young people, and there is no better time to do that than during the summer season when children have time to play and explore the outdoors in Michigan’s wonderful natural environment.”

Last summer, when MiSci reopened in July, they hosted “Summer of Science” with free general admission in partnership with Aramco.

“We are pleased to continue our support for the Michigan Science Center and the important role it plays in education in the Detroit community,” said Nabeel I. AlAfaleg, president & CEO, Aramco Americas. “As a company committed to technology, Aramco’s support for MiSci is a way for us to help spark interest and excitement in science and innovation.”

This year’s Amraco Traveling Science Program will focus on socially relevant STEM issues under the theme “Imagine Your Story – See Yourself in STEM.”

The celebration of underrepresented people in STEM will be encouraged, such as women and people of color. This will include discussing the innovators and inventors that defy stereotypes. For example, one of the activities features a discussion about Christine Darden, the first African American woman to become an executive at NASA, who was also featured in the book and movie, Hidden Figures.

The Aramco Traveling Science Program expects to serve approximately 25,000 kindergarten to eighth-grade children primarily at outdoor locations—schools, libraries, summer child care, after-school programs, and other community groups.

Popular activities included in the Aramco Traveling Science Program are:

Eureka! –Exploring unexpected and amazing tales of how modern marvels came to exist, such as light bulbs, the microwave oven, or even favorite toys.

Sciencepalooza 2.0 – Featuring cutting-edge science concepts and technology like electromagnets and lasers.

Simple Circuits or Digital Bling Station – Providing hands-on electricity workshops where students learn the basics of circuitry and how electricity is born while offering kids a chance to create wearable tech to take home.

To make reservations contact MiSci at Outreach@Mi-Sci.org, 313.577.8400, ext. 474, or through the online inquiry form for additional information.

