(CBS DETROIT) – Bedrock served over 1,500 people with the Monroe Street Drive-In over the winter season. Now, the company has transformed the space into an outdoor recreation area, the Monroe Street Midway, opening May 28 and operating until Fall 2021.

The Monroe Street Midway will feature an outdoor roller rink, which will operate in partnership with Rollercade, the oldest continuously opened, black-owned roller rink in Detroit.

“Rollout Detroit will change what it means to roller skate in the City of Detroit,” said Kyle Black, RollerCade’s third-generation owner. “This truly unique and creative roller rink will thrill skaters of every skill level.”

The area will also have four half-court basketball courts multi-use sports court.

In addition to providing a space for sports activities, the Monroe Street Midway will have performances by local DJs, host outdoor fitness classes, and serve food from concession stands and food trucks.

Artwork by Detroit artists Sheefy McFly, Olivia Guterson, Phil Simpson, and Jessica Care Moore will be featured throughout the recreation area.

The Monroe Street Midway is a continuation of Bedrock’s multi-million dollar “Decked Out Detroit” initiative in partnership with the Rocket Community Fund and the City of Detroit.

“We are excited to debut our most immersive experience yet at the Monroe Street Midway and offer residents and families a safe and memorable option for outdoor recreation this spring and summer,” said Ivy Greaner, Chief Operating Officer at Bedrock. “RollerCade’s expertise paired with the work of so many talented local artists will make the Midway a truly one-of-a-kind activation.”

The Monroe Street Midway will follow the latest recommendations from the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services for social distancing, capacity limitations, and mask guidelines to ensure proper compliance.

Masks and hand sanitizer will be available for all guests.

Rollout Detroit Information

Roller skate sessions will be blocked off in two- or three-hour time slots and will cost $10 per session. Roller skates will be available to rent at $3 a pair. Walk-ins are welcome, or guests can book sessions ahead of time here.

Roller rink Hours:

Sunday–Wednesday: noon- 9:00 pm

Thursday–Saturday: noon- 11:00 pm

Artist Information



Multidisciplinary artist Sheefy McFly will paint a mural directly on the skate rink. His work will also be displayed as another prominent artistic moment within the Midway. Follow his work here.

Fine artist and muralist Phil Simpson will be designing the Rocket Mortgage Sports Zone courts with unique murals on the floors of each court. Follow his work here.

Contemporary artist Olivia Guterson & poet Jessica Care Moore will collaborate to create a large painted wall mural inside the Monroe Street Midway. Follow Olivia’s work here, and Jessica’s here.

Parking

Bedrock will offer free, four-hour parking validations for guests that make a purchase at the Monroe Street Midway. Visit this map to see the validated garages.

For more information and updates, visit the Decked Out Detroit website.

