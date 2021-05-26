(CBS DETROIT) – Several events are returning to Michigan this summer including a three-day Country Music Festival.
Faster Horses is set to take place at the Michigan International Speedway starting July 16.
Crowds of up to 40,000 fans could turn out each day.
Last year, the festival was canceled due to pandemic restrictions.
This year, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett, and Jason Aldean will headline the event.