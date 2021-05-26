Menu
5 Items Under $10 We Got On Amazon That Could Make You Healthier In 2 Days Or Less!
News
Latest Headlines
Ford Expects Electric Vehicles To Be 40% Of Global Sales By 2030
Ford expects 40% of its global sales to be battery-electric vehicles by 2030 as it adds billions to what it's spending to develop them.
American Journalist From Detroit Detained In Myanmar While Trying To Fly Out Of Country
An American journalist working in Myanmar was detained by local authorities Monday, his family and his news organization told CNN.
Dr. Jill Biden To Visit Michigan This Week
The First Lady of the United States is scheduled to visit Grand Rapids on Thursday.
MDHHS Order Eliminates Restaurant Restrictions Starting June 1
A new state health department order eliminates several COVID-19 restrictions on restaurants.
Michigan Senate: No COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate For Minors
Michigan Republicans on Tuesday advanced a bill that would prohibit state and local health officials from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for children under age 18.
Memorial Travel: Gas Prices Hit $3 For Metro-Detroit Drivers
“The average in the state of Michigan the average is $2.95 a gallon and that’s actually up two cents compared to (Monday). So, in Metro-Detroit the price is actually $3.01 a gallon,” said AAA of Michigan Spokeswoman Adrienne Woodland.
Latest Sports
Colonial Country Club: Profile Of Hogan's Alley, Home Of The Horrible Horseshoe
One of the PGA Tour's classic venues, Colonial Country Club welcomes the Charles Schwab Challenge to Fort Worth.
Baseball Report: Can Angels Survive Without Trout?
This week's baseball report looks at the Los Angeles Angels without Trout, the San Diego Padres' impressive homestand, and Juan Soto's gaffe that could have been much worse.
Pistons Have Reasons For Optimism
Troy Weaver's first season as Detroit's general manager ended with the Pistons holding the second-worst record in the league.
Chase Elliott Takes NASCAR Cup Debut In Austin
Chase Elliott managed the slipping and sliding, the standing water, and the poor visibility that made it hard for drivers to see just a few feet in front of them.
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
Champions League Final: Christian Pulisic 'Could Be The Difference' For Chelsea Against Manchester City Says Micah Richards
The Champions League on CBS Sports analyst says Pulisic could have a "huge impact" on Saturday's final for Chelsea as they look to upset the favorites, Manchester City. ⚽⚽⚽
UEFA Champions League Final: How To Watch, Coverage Plan For Chelsea Vs. Manchester City
The all England final featuring Chelsea and Manchester City is getting wall-to-wall coverage on CBS and various platforms. 📺📺📺
WATCH: Andrew Rannells On Season 3 Of Showtime's 'Black Monday' & Playing Blair Pfaff
The star of "Black Monday" discusses season three and discusses what it is like to work with Don Cheadle. 💸💸💸
'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' Returns To Ed Sullivan Theater With Fully Vaccinated Audience June 14
Stephen Colbert is returning to the iconic Ed Sullivan Theater with a full audience on June 14. 🎉🎉🎉
'Don Cheadle Is A True Actor In Every Sense Of The Word': Casey Wilson & Paul Scheer Preview Season 3 Of Showtime's 'Black Monday'
Need a new TV show to watch? Casey Wilson and Paul Scheer make the pitch for why it should be Black Monday. 📺
WATCH: Robert & Michelle King On 'The Bite,' 'The Good Fight' & 'Evil'
The husband & wife discuss their new show starring Taylor Schilling and how they've created several successful TV shows from "The Good Fight" to Evil." 📺
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
Ford Expects Electric Vehicles To Be 40% Of Global Sales By 2030
Ford expects 40% of its global sales to be battery-electric vehicles by 2030 as it adds billions to what it's spending to develop them.
President Biden To Visit Michigan Tuesday
President Joe Biden is expected to visit Michigan this week ahead of Ford's launch.
May 26, 2021 at 10:00 am
