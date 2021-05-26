MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 799 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 12 deaths Wednesday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 886,118 and 19,031 deaths as of May 26.READ MORE: Red Cross To Host Blood Drive At Costick Center In Farmington Hills
READ MORE: Resurrection Cemetery To Host Annual Memorial Day Service On May 31
In the state, as of May 21, there has been a total of 791,206 recovered cases of COVID-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
