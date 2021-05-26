  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMThe Dr. Oz Show
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
By Bria Brown
Filed Under:coronavirus, covid-19, cumulative data, Michigan

MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 799 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 12 deaths Wednesday.

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 886,118 and 19,031 deaths as of May 26.

READ MORE: Red Cross To Host Blood Drive At Costick Center In Farmington Hills

 

READ MORE: Resurrection Cemetery To Host Annual Memorial Day Service On May 31

In the state, as of May 21, there has been a total of 791,206 recovered cases of COVID-19.

MORE NEWS: Motorcycle Rider In Critical Condition After Striking Street Sign

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.