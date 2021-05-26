  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Bria Brown
(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit police are investigating an accident that left a 34-year-old man in critical condition.

The man was riding a motorcycle Tuesday night and struck a street sign.

It happened on Santa Clara Street and W. Outer Drive.

First responders transported him to a local hospital and anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP.

Police say this information is preliminary and subject to change upon further investigation.

