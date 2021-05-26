(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit police are investigating an accident that left a 34-year-old man in critical condition.
The man was riding a motorcycle Tuesday night and struck a street sign.
It happened on Santa Clara Street and W. Outer Drive.
First responders transported him to a local hospital and anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP.
Police say this information is preliminary and subject to change upon further investigation.
