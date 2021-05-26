  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The NFL is saying that most of its teams will be able to have full capacity at their stadiums this upcoming season, including the Steelers.

The only teams in question that may not be able to host all of their fans are the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos.

However, even with those two still in question, an NFL spokesperson said they are trending in the right direction.

The league is working with teams on protocols for mask and vaccination requirements for fans that want to attend games.

They also will follow guidelines set by state and local officials.