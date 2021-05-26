(CBS DETROIT) — The American Red Cross is sponsoring a blood drive from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the Costick Center, located at 28600 W. Eleven Mile Road between Middlebelt and Inkster in Farmington Hills.
The event will take place on Wednesday, June 2, from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.
Community members are encouraged to participate in this blood drive because blood donations are used at local hospitals for lifesaving emergency and trauma care, surgeries, and treatment of serious diseases.
Safety is a priority, and each blood drive follows high standards for safety and infection control, which include:
- Appointments are spaced to minimize contact between participants.
- Attendees are pre-screened to assess health before entry.
- Face masks are required for all attendees.
- Gloves are worn and changed frequently.
- Donors are spaced six feet apart.
- Enhanced cleaning is practiced throughout the blood drive.
The blood donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies. If a donation tests positive for the antibodies, the plasma from that donation may be used to treat help coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions.
Register online at https://www.redcrossblood.org. Enter the sponsor code costickcenter and follow the instructions to set up an appointment.
Donating blood takes approximately one hour. Donors must be in general good health, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be 17 years of age or older. 16-year-olds will be allowed to donate blood if a parent is present to fill out a permission form on the day of the blood drive.
For more information, call 1-800-448-3543 or visit www.redcrossblood.org.
