(CBS DETROIT) – Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton Township recognizes those who have died in all American wars by hosting a Memorial Day Mass and veteran’s service observed on Monday, May 31.
The ceremony is open to the public, with Mass beginning at 10 a.m. in Section 55 of the cemetery.READ MORE: Michigan Reports 799 New COVID-19 Cases, 12 Deaths
This will be followed by a service to dedicate Veteran inscription tablets at 11:30 a.m. in the Veteran’s section, located near the cemetery’s southwest corner.
“We’re pleased to partner once again with Clinton Township to hold a Memorial Day service,” said Resurrection Cemetery Director Tim Burrows. “Macomb County and Clinton Township are home to many men and women who served our country and made it possible for all of us to enjoy the freedoms we have.”READ MORE: Red Cross To Host Blood Drive At Costick Center In Farmington Hills
Resurrection Cemetery hosts several ceremonial events for the community throughout the year, including Patriot’s Day, Veteran’s Day, and more!
Resurrection Cemetery is located at 18201 Clinton River Road, in Clinton Township.
For more information, call 586-286-9020 or go online to: www.mtelliott.com/veterans-day.MORE NEWS: Motorcycle Rider In Critical Condition After Striking Street Sign
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.