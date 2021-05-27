  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    View All Programs
By Bria Brown
Filed Under:detroit, detroit rocket mortgage, PGA, Phil Mickelson, Tournament

(CBS DETROIT) – The PGA’s oldest major champion in history is scheduled to play in the Detroit Rocket Mortgage classic.

50-year-old Phil Mickelson is among several elite players set to appear at the tournament in July.

READ MORE: West Virginia Prosecutors Charge 9 People From Detroit With Drug Trafficking

This comes as Rocket Mortgage announced tickets for the competition are now on sale.

READ MORE: Gov. Whitmer's Re-Election Campaign Will Pay Full Price of Her Controversial Flight To Florida

The Detroit tournament is now in its third year.

MORE NEWS: Police: 27-Year-Old Man Critical After Detroit Stabbing

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.