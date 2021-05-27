(CBS DETROIT) – The PGA’s oldest major champion in history is scheduled to play in the Detroit Rocket Mortgage classic.
50-year-old Phil Mickelson is among several elite players set to appear at the tournament in July.
This comes as Rocket Mortgage announced tickets for the competition are now on sale.
The Detroit tournament is now in its third year.
