(CBS DETROIT) – The “2000/2020: Celebrating 20 Years of the Electronic Music Festival in Detroit!” exhibit at the Detroit Historical Museum is coming to a close, and they will be hosting a closing celebration.
The event will occur during the weekend that is typically reserved for electronic music festivals in Detroit, with the closing celebration happening from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on May 30.
Representatives from the Detroit Historical Museum say the event will feature music by DJ Stacey “Hotwaxx” Hale, a panel discussion moderated by WDET personality, Chris Campbell “DJ Cambeau”, and a screening of The Drive Home, a documentary about the 2000 Detroit Electronic Music Festival that started it all.
The panel discussion will include Carl Craig, Doug Coombe, Paxahau's Sam Fotias, and filmmaker Tim Aten.
Guests will also be able to walk through the exhibit and chat with the curators, Rita Sayegh and Tim Price.
Tickets are $15 for members of the Detroit Historical Museum and $24 for non-members and can be purchased here.
