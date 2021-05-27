DETROIT (AP) — The city of Detroit has received a $30 million federal grant that will help implement a plan to bring more affordable housing to one of its older neighborhoods.
The funding through the Department of Housing and Urban Development was announced Wednesday by Mayor Mike Duggan.
Detroit is one of five cities selected for the Choice Neighborhoods grant program. The $30 million will be supported by more than $1 billion in commitments from grant partners, according to the city.
The Greater Corktown neighborhood is just outside downtown. It now is in line to see more than $200 million invested in 840 new units of housing expected to be completed over the next six years. Just over 500 units will be set aside as affordable housing.
“This is the city we are trying to build, where longtime Detroiters know they won’t be pushed out by development and where residents of all income levels can live side by side in quality housing in any neighborhood in the city,” Duggan said.
The redevelopment plan includes razing 87 townhome-style units built in 1985 on one site and rebuilding them in phases. Current residents would have the option to remain in the newly built units or given priority to move into another property in Corktown. Their current rents would be continued based on their income, the city said.
