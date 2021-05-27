(CBS DETROIT) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s re-election campaign will now pay the full price of her controversial flight to Florida.
According to the Detroit Free Press, pressure from the FAA is prompting the change in payments.
Whitmer's re-election campaign will pay the $27,000 tab to the non-profit PVS Chemicals for the cost of the flight.
The flight faced backlash for not having the proper FAA license.
Whitmer also faces lots of criticism from state Republicans, who argue she violated her own COVID orders.
