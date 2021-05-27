MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 542 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 59 deaths Thursday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 886,660 and 19,090 deaths as of May 27.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
