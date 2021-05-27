(CBS DETROIT)– “It’s just beautiful in so many ways,” said Detroiter Janine Folks, as she describes the new Monroe Street Midway.

Beautiful and unique. As part of Bedrock’s initiative to bring safe, family-friendly entertainment to Downtown Detroit, the Monroe Street Midway was born. The space that once housed the Monroe Street Drive-In will feature basketball courts, food trucks and the city’s only outdoor roller skating rink.

“We’ve been in talks since 2018 I believe to bring something like this to Detroit,” said Kyle Black Owner of RollerCade Detroit.

The rink will be ran by RollerCade Detroit, Michigan’s only Black owned roller rink. Kyle Black and Janine Folks are 3rd generation owners and says being a part of this historical space is an honor for their family.

“To see my grandmothers face outside on the mural outside the fence I was just in awe,” said Folks.

The midway also features colorful, vibrant art work from some of Detroit’s renown artists. A mural by Olivia Guterson features poetry by Detroiter Jessica Care Moore.

“What do I love about Detroit in 17 syllables, so I wrote a series of Detroit Love haiku about 36 all together,” said Moore, a world renown poet.

“I really wanted to compliment the movement of her words and the energy and really just embody this really growing love and appreciation for Detroit,” said Guterson.

The art, rink and all the beauty of the space can be enjoyed starting May 28 and runs through the fall.

Roller skate sessions will be blocked off in two- or three-hour time slots and will cost $10 per session. Roller skates will be available to rent at $3 a pair. Walk-ins are welcome or sessions can be booked ahead of time here.

Rollout Detroit will be open daily with the hours listed below.

Sunday–Wednesday: noon- 9:00 pm Thursday–Saturday: noon- 11:00 pm



